Castle Rock man who shot, killed his partner in black market marijuana scheme sentenced

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man who shot and killed his partner in a black market marijuana operation last year was sentenced Wednesday.

A Douglas County District Court judge sentenced 35-year-old Dominique Wogan to 36 years in prison for the murder of Fletcher Bodnar, who was 36 when he died and was living in Highlands Ranch.

Wogan was found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the May 15, 2020 shooting inside a home in the 300 block of Ovida Place in Castle Pines.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home in the gated community that evening and discovered Bodnar’s body.

Prosecutors said Wogan had been growing marijuana in the home, where he was staying with permission of the owner. Bodnar was helping him and had come to the home that day to discuss the operation. At some point, prosecutors said Wogan shot Bodnar.

During the trial, Wogan’s attorneys attempted to use the “Make My Day” defense. However, prosecutors showed the jury numerous text messages from Wogan to Bodnar, which indicated that Wogan had invited Bodnar over to fight.

Wogan was also convicted of illegal cultivation of marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute. He was also a previous felon in possession of a firearm.

