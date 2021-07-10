Car stolen in Grand Junction with boy, 5, possibly inside, police say

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Police in Grand Junction are looking for a man who stole a car Saturday with a 5-year-old boy possibly inside.

The stolen vehicle was later located in another part of the city unoccupied. The child reportedly remains missing.

The car was stolen earlier in the day near 30 and D roads. It was later located abandoned in Orchard Mesa, an area south of the city.

Police released photos of the man suspected of stealing the vehicle.

Police are asking residents in the Orchard Mesa area to be on the lookout for the suspect.

The missing boy was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

An Amber Alert has not been issued.

