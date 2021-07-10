Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Car stolen in Grand Junction with boy, 5, possibly inside, police say

items.[0].image.alt
Grand Junction police
Car theft suspect
gjman.png
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 18:32:11-04

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Police in Grand Junction are looking for a man who stole a car Saturday with a 5-year-old boy possibly inside.

The stolen vehicle was later located in another part of the city unoccupied. The child reportedly remains missing.

The car was stolen earlier in the day near 30 and D roads. It was later located abandoned in Orchard Mesa, an area south of the city.

Police released photos of the man suspected of stealing the vehicle.

Police are asking residents in the Orchard Mesa area to be on the lookout for the suspect.

The missing boy was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

An Amber Alert has not been issued.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school