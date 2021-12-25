C-470 reopens between Quincy and Bowles in Jefferson County due to suspicious package at an underpass

DENVER – A suspicious package at an underpass on C-470 and Belleview in Jefferson County forced the closure of roads Christmas morning.

A bomb squad responded to the underpass at C-470 and Belleview to investigate, but out of an abundance of caution, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies closed not only C-470 at Belleview but also at Quincy and Bowles, but also westbound Belleview from Eldridge, and eastbound Belleview from the roundabout just west of C-470.

A Code Red has been sent to nearby neighborhoods regarding heavy traffic in the area. The road was closed for nearly two hours.

At around 12:45 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the package was determined not to be a threat.