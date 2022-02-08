'Bushy Brows Bandit' wanted in connection to string of bank robberies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a serial bank robbery suspect they've named the Bushy Brows Bandit.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, Jeffcom 911 dispatchers were alerted to a robbery at the 1st Bank located on West Ken Caryl Avenue. Bank employees told deputies a man robbed the bank then ran north.

Investigators with the FBI/Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force connected the suspect to several other bank robberies in the metro-area through surveillance footage. The robbery spree began on Jan. 18, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old man, roughly 5 feet 6 inches tall with a heavy build. Authorities say he is described as having thick eyebrows. The sheriff's office has named the suspect the Bushy Brows Bandit.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. PNC Bank will pay an additional $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.