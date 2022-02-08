'Bushy Brows Bandit' wanted in connection to string of bank robberies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a serial bank robbery suspect they've named the Bushy Brows Bandit.
Just before 10 a.m. Monday, Jeffcom 911 dispatchers were alerted to a robbery at the 1st Bank located on West Ken Caryl Avenue. Bank employees told deputies a man robbed the bank then ran north.
Investigators with the FBI/Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force connected the suspect to several other bank robberies in the metro-area through surveillance footage. The robbery spree began on Jan. 18, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old man, roughly 5 feet 6 inches tall with a heavy build. Authorities say he is described as having thick eyebrows. The sheriff's office has named the suspect the Bushy Brows Bandit.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. PNC Bank will pay an additional $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.