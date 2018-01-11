Chase suspect arrested after an hours-long police search in Broomfield subdivision

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield arrested a chase suspect after an hours-long door-to-door search in a subdivision near Lowell Boulevard and Westlake Drive Thursday.

The search prompted Adams 12 School officials to place seven schools on lockout status as a precaution. Residents in the neighborhood were also asked to shelter in place.

Police identified the suspect as Eric Winden, 35. Police say he is wanted on several felony warrants and was believed to armed.

The incident started in Westminster around 10 a.m. when officers attempted to contact Winden after spotting him inside his vehicle. When Winden noticed police approach him, he took off, leading authorities on a multi-jurisdictional chase.

Police say as he attempted to get away from police he crashed through a fence, nearly hitting a Westminster officer. He also intentionally rammed an officer's vehicle, police say. No injuries were reported.

The chase came to an end in Broomfield after Winden crashed his car near the subdivision where he was eventually located and arrested.

Details surrounding his arrest warrants and not yet known.