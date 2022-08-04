Brighton police search for suspects after multiple school buses vandalized

The Brighton Police Department is searching for two suspects — believed to be juveniles — accused of vandalizing multiple school buses.

Just before midnight Monday, two suspects walked into the secured parking lot of the 27J Schools Public Transportation Department, located at 11701 Potomac Street. Over the course of two hours, the two allegedly vandalized multiple school buses and caused additional damage by discharging roughly 20 fire extinguishers.

The two suspects are believed to be male juveniles. One is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has short hair and was wearing dark shorts and a dark t-shirt at the time of the incident. The second is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has longer hair that covers his neck above his shoulders, and was wearing lighter colored shorts, a lighter colored t-shirt and a baseball cap.

Brighton Police Department

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call Brighton police at 303-655-8740.