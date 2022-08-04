Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Brighton police search for suspects after multiple school buses vandalized

Two suspects believed to be male juveniles
Brighton school bus vandalism
Brighton Police Department
Brighton school bus vandalism
Brighton school bus vandalism
Brighton school bus vandalism
Brighton school bus vandalism
Posted at 9:28 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 23:28:19-04

The Brighton Police Department is searching for two suspects — believed to be juveniles — accused of vandalizing multiple school buses.

Just before midnight Monday, two suspects walked into the secured parking lot of the 27J Schools Public Transportation Department, located at 11701 Potomac Street. Over the course of two hours, the two allegedly vandalized multiple school buses and caused additional damage by discharging roughly 20 fire extinguishers.

The two suspects are believed to be male juveniles. One is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has short hair and was wearing dark shorts and a dark t-shirt at the time of the incident. The second is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has longer hair that covers his neck above his shoulders, and was wearing lighter colored shorts, a lighter colored t-shirt and a baseball cap.

Brighton school bus vandalism

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call Brighton police at 303-655-8740.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-7daysendhunger.png

Community

Join Denver7 and Food Bank of the Rockies for 7 Days to Help End Hunger