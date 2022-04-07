Boulder stabbing suspect arrested after standoff in Colorado Springs

BOULDER, Colo. — The suspect in a Boulder stabbing was arrested Wednesday following a standoff with police in Colorado Springs, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Boulder police officers were called out to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing that happened in the 700 block of Mohawk Drive.

The woman reported that she had been stabbed during an altercation with a man she knew, according to Boulder police.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities identified the suspect, who had made "concerning violent statements" to the victim, according to Boulder police, and began searching for him.

The suspect was located in Colorado Springs and taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. by the Colorado Springs Police Department following a "short standoff," Boulder police said.

Kevin J. Leeper, 34, was charged with two felony counts of second degree assault (domestic violence related) and is being held on a no-bond warrant.

“This was a very violent crime and the suspect had the potential to hurt even more people, himself included,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. “The good police work done by multiple members of our department resulted in officers finding and removing this individual from the street before he could hurt anyone else.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.