Boulder police seek information after man killed in altercation

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are asking for the public’s help after a man was killed in an altercation Friday night.

It happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue. Officers received a call for an altercation between the victim and other men in the area and arrived to find the victim with critical injuries.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Christopher Eyer of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Boulder police are investigating the events that led to the altercation and are asking for the public’s help for information.

Eyer is described as a white male with a full beard, approximately 5’10” tall. He was wearing a suit jacket, pants and a white button-down shirt with no tie and was last seen in the area of 9th Street between Pearl and Arapahoe between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Detectives are also looking for surveillance or Ring video related to Eyer’s movements or these events as well as anyone who witnessed the altercation.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to call Detective A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective E. Starks at 303-441-3067 reference case 21-07542. Those who have information, but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

