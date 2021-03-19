Boulder police release more images and video in connection to party-turned-riot; 7 arrested so far

BOULDER, Colo. – Detectives with the Boulder Police Department released several new images and video of the March 6 University Hill neighborhood party-turned-riot Friday.

In total, 15 detectives and investigators from the Boulder Police Department, CU Boulder Police and the District Attorney’s Office are following up on more than 1,000 tips that have come in since March 7, an official said in a news release.

So far, seven people have been arrested and are facing charges for riot-related crimes. More arrests are still pending, the spokesperson said.

Investigators are asking for your help identifying the people shown in videos here, here and here, as well as the ones pictured above.

Three officers were injured after they were struck with rocks and bricks after they responded to the large gathering, according to police, and at least one car was damaged and flipped over. Police say an armored rescue vehicle and a fire truck sustained heavy damage, as well as other vehicles belonging to residents.

The street party involved 500-800 people — most not wearing masks — near the University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the riot is asked to call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).