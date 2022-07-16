BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder detectives are working to identify victims after videos and photos were found during an ongoing investigation into a series of peeping incidents.

The initial incidents happened on May 8, May 12 and May 25 in the 1200 block of Mariposa Avenue.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the family installed a game camera to see wildlife. Instead, the camera caught a man masturbating while watching their juvenile daughter in the shower.

James Walter Baird, 48, of Lakewood, was arrested June 8 for invasion of privacy, obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree trespass. He was given a $10,000 cash/surety/property bond and later released.

Detectives found video and photographic evidence of additional victims during further investigation, according to the Boulder police.

Authorities are asking the community to review the images below.

If you recognize anything, contact Detective Garretson at GarretsonD@bouldercolorado.gov. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.