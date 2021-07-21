Watch
Video shows man sneaking up behind woman in Boulder, assaulting her

Posted at 6:49 PM, Jul 20, 2021
BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are looking for a man captured on doorbell video sneaking up behind a woman and grabbing her as she tried to get insider her home.

It happened early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Grove Street. The entire assault was captured on surveillance video.

The doorbell video shows the victim attempting to enter her home when a man grabbed her from behind. The victim screamed and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5’6” and 5’09” with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded Champion sweatshirt, a black stalking cap beanie, gray face mask and gray pants.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067 reference case 21-6209.

