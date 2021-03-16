Boulder man arrested in suspected homicide

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder arrested a man in connection with a suspected homicide Monday evening.

Brandon Bohler, 29, was detained at the scene. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the death of an adult male.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Baseline Road in Boulder. Police were called to the address on a medical call.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased on scene. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said the two men were known to each other, and this investigation remains ongoing.

