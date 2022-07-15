Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Boulder man arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material

handcuffs
Denver7
handcuffs
Posted at 7:18 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 21:18:49-04

BOUDLER, Colo. — A Boulder man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material on a social messaging application.

Alexander Howe, 28, faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession with intent to distribute and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession.

An investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of child sexual abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On July 7, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Howe's home, located in the 800 block of West Moorhead Circle, and found additional evidence, according to the sheriff's office.

Howe was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed