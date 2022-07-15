Boulder man arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material

BOUDLER, Colo. — A Boulder man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material on a social messaging application.

Alexander Howe, 28, faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession with intent to distribute and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession.

An investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of child sexual abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On July 7, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Howe's home, located in the 800 block of West Moorhead Circle, and found additional evidence, according to the sheriff's office.

Howe was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held without bond.