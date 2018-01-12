Bold serial robber dubbed ‘Secret Shopper Bandit' targeting Denver-area Kings Soopers

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Colorado serial robber has so far eluded capture despite his bold, daylight heists at three King Soopers stores in the Denver area.

Nine times in the past six months, the man dubbed the “Secret Shopper Bandit” has been able to walk into the King Soopers locations and demand money from the cashier.

Authorities say the man approaches the service desk and waits for the cashier to be alone. Once he has contacted the cashier, he passes the cashier a bag with a note demanding money. To date, the suspect has not displayed any weapons.

Lakewood Police say the man used the same technique when he robbed two Lakewood stores, 1545 South Kipling St. and 1927 South Wadsworth, a total of eight times beginning in July of last year — his most recent robbery occurring just in the past couple of days.

He also targeted a Littleton store located at 9820 West Belleview Ave. That robbery occurred on Sunday.

The man has been seen on security footage wearing a hat and sunglasses during each visit. He is sometimes shown talking on his cell phone.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 25 to 35 years of age. He’s approximately 6-feet tall with a medium build and facial hair.



Lakewood Police and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are actively looking for the King Soopers bandit and are offering a reward for information that may lead to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867) or text: DMCS plus your message to 274637.