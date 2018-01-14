Body found near South Platte River identified as Adam Gilbertson, man missing since Dec. 15

Surveillance video detailed Gilbertson’s whereabouts on the night of Thursday, December 14 through early Friday morning.
The Minnesota native, living in Denver, was initially out with friends. He continued the night alone and was seen leaving Charlie’s Nightclub on East Colfax just before midnight.
At 12:53 a.m. that day, Gilbertson was captured on video as he left Syntax Physic Opera bar on South Broadway.
Newly discovered surveillance footage put the 29-year-old north of West Alaska Place at 1:05 a.m., between South Cherokee and South Bannock Streets. According to his family, he was seen heading northwest.
Saturday’s search efforts put the group of volunteers and family members at the old Kmart location in Denver, off West Alameda Avenue.
Missing under strange circumstances
Gilbertson’s Honda Fit was parked down the block from his South Logan Street home, but there was no sight of him after he had disappeared. His family told Denver7 his keys were found on a countertop, and Gilbertson’s side-door was unlocked.
Gilbertson's family told Denver7 he went to nursing school in Wyoming while he lived in Fort Collins. He graduated from the program last spring and moved to Denver for a nursing job back in August.
Family thankful to the community
In a message posted to Facebook, the family said they wanted to thank the more than 130 volunteers, most of whom did not even know Gilbertson.
A vigil is scheduled at 4 p.m. this Sunday at Habitat Park on Jason and Virginia Streets for Gilbertson, according to information provided to Denver7's Amanda del Castillo.
If you have information about this death investigation, contact Denver Police at (720) 913-2000, and tell them you're calling about case number 17-837-972.