Man's body found in the South Platte River, police investigating

DENVER – Denver Police Department officers are investigating after a man's body was found in the South Platte River Saturday afternoon.

A Denver Police Department Dispatch official said the body was found near Alameda Avenue.

#DPD officers are conducting a death investigation at Kalamath & Virginia near the Platte River. Positive identification and cause of death will be determined by the Denver Coroner. pic.twitter.com/X4IeBlUkgX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 13, 2018

During a press briefing with local media, Denver Police Department Sergeant John White said they received a call from a member of the search party currently looking for missing Minnesota native Adam Gilbertson, alerting authorities of the body at around 2:30 p.m.

Officials from both the police and fire department started to conduct a search and found the body of the adult male in a state of decomposition.

White could only say the body had been there for "some time."

“We do not know who this individual is, if this individual is, in fact, the party that we have been looking for – Mr. Gilbertson or not, at this point in time – an autopsy will occur within the next day or two, at which time the identity of this individual will be known," White said, adding they are still actively looking for Gilbertson, who went missing in Denver on December 15.