Body found in field on East 56th Avenue near E-470 in Aurora, police investigating

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora are investigating after a body was found in a field in the eastern part of the city early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of E. 56th Avenue near E-470 on reports of a person laying on the field. When they arrived, officers said the person was dead.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit also responded to the scene and will be responsible for this investigation, police said in a news release Friday.

“At this early stage in the investigation, the facts and circumstances that led up to this death, to include suspect information, are still to be determined,” the release states.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once family has been notified.

The Major Crimes Homicide Unit is asking anyone who was traveling Thursday night along East 56th Avenue, between E470 and Picadilly Road, and observed anything suspicious, to please call Detective Jonsgaard at 303-739-6127 or Sergeant Longnecker at 303-739-6041.

Tipsters can also report anything suspicious to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 and be eligible for a reward of up-to $2,000.