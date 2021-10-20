Barricaded man taken into custody after hostage situation at Thornton business

THORNTON, Colo. — A car theft suspect running from police in Thornton barricaded himself inside a business, briefly taking a hostage during a “highly fluid situation” Tuesday evening.

The standoff ended around 6:30 p.m. The hostage was released, and the man was arrested after fleeing from the business located in the Mission Trace Shopping Center at East 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Thornton Police Department.

The situation began around 5 p.m. Thornton police tweeted officers were chasing a “suspicious male & suspected car thief” when the suspect ran into a Mission Trace business and refused to come out.

Neighboring businesses were closed out of an abundance of caution, police said.

During the standoff, police said the suspect, who has yet to be identified, took a hostage but released them soon after.

Around 6:45 p.m., police tweeted the suspect was taken into custody nearby after he fled on foot from the business.

No other details were released. There is no word if anyone was injured.

