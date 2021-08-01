Barricaded man found dead in garage after shootout with police in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo, — A man who police say barricaded himself in a garage during a standoff was found dead after a shootout with Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at a home in the 5200 block of South Jericho Street in Centennial.

Deputies were called to the home on a report of a physical disturbance where two men were fighting with each other at a family gathering, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the men had a gun, and when deputies arrived on scene and attempted to talk to him, he retreated into the garage and barricaded himself, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies attempted to speak with him while he was barricaded in the garage. But the man opened the garage door and began firing multiple times, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies returned fire, but it’s unknown if he was struck. There was no report of injuries to deputies.

The man’s body was found in the garage after a SWAT team was called to the scene. The sheriff’s office said it’s not clear if the man took his own life or died from return fire from the deputies. The man's identity has not been released.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting and use of force. The sheriff’s office will look into the criminal aspect.