Baby critically injured after two-car crash in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – A baby was critically injured following a two-car crash in Weld County Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol responded to Weld County Road 17 and Weld County Road 38 just after 5 p.m. after a vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with a second car, throwing the infant out the vehicle, according to CSP Trooper Gary Cutler.



Cutler did not know if the infant, whose age was not given, was secured in a child car seat.

The baby is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital in Aurora.



There’s no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued, Cutler said.

The crash is still under investigation.