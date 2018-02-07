Authorities to give update in mysterious Maggie Long case on Wednesday

BAILEY, Colo. – A host of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are set to provide an update Wednesday afternoon in the mysterious homicide case of Maggie Long, who was found dead inside her burned-out home after being reported missing Dec. 1.

Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener will lead the news conference. He will be joined by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Long, 17, was reported missing Dec. 1 after she failed to show up to a concert at her school, Platte Valley High School.

Over the weekend after she went missing, the Park County Sheriff’s Office released veiled statements about an arson investigation and asking for prayers for Long’s family.

A gag order was issued in the case before Long’s body was formally identified. Authorities announced last month they were offering $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution in the case.

The sheriff’s office has continually asked any possible witnesses to contact them at 303-239-4243.

The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District Station No. 2 in Bailey. Denver7 expects to carry the news conference live.