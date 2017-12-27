Authorities seek suspect who robbed Denver bank Tuesday morning

DENVER – The FBI and local authorities are looking for help identifying a man who robbed the JP Morgan Chase Bank Tuesday morning.

The robbery of the bank’s E. 6th Avenue location happened around 11 a.m. The man demanded money from a teller and fled on foot, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s who is approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build.

He was wearing a dark zip-up hoodie, dark pants and a light-colored beanie at the time. The FBI said the man had facial hair and may have a bandage on his right hand and fingers.

Anyone who knows who the man is has been asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.