Authorities seek suspect who robbed Denver bank Tuesday morning

Several banks were robbed in the days surrounding Christmas in the metro Denver area.
The man accused of robbing the JP MOrgan Chase bank location on E. 6th Avenue in Denver Tuesday morning.
DENVER – The FBI and local authorities are looking for help identifying a man who robbed the JP Morgan Chase Bank Tuesday morning.
The robbery of the bank’s E. 6th Avenue location happened around 11 a.m. The man demanded money from a teller and fled on foot, according to the FBI.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s who is approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build.
He was wearing a dark zip-up hoodie, dark pants and a light-colored beanie at the time. The FBI said the man had facial hair and may have a bandage on his right hand and fingers.
Anyone who knows who the man is has been asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.