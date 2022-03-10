Authorities need help identifying suspects in haunted house attraction fire

PARKER, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of setting fire to a Parker haunted house attraction in October.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2021, South Metro Fire Rescue said it was responding to a fire involving a structure at Flat Acres Farm, located at 11321 Dransfeldt Road in Parker.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire just south of Twenty Mile Road and west of Parker Road. Hay bales were burning in the fire, and gusty winds pushed the smoke plume north.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The fire destroyed Fright Acres Haunted House on the property, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Security video shows two unknown individuals entering the farm a short time before the fire started.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it received a lot of tips after putting out this information in October. However, none of the tips worked out, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.