Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Authorities need help identifying suspects in haunted house attraction fire

Suspect Flat Acres Farm haunted house fire
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of setting fire to the haunted house attraction at Flat Acres Farms in Parker on Oct. 25, 2021.
Suspect Flat Acres Farm haunted house fire
Fire at haunted house attraction_South Metro Fire Rescue
Fire at haunted house_South Metro Fire Rescue
Posted at 11:38 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 01:41:12-05

PARKER, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of setting fire to a Parker haunted house attraction in October.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2021, South Metro Fire Rescue said it was responding to a fire involving a structure at Flat Acres Farm, located at 11321 Dransfeldt Road in Parker.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire just south of Twenty Mile Road and west of Parker Road. Hay bales were burning in the fire, and gusty winds pushed the smoke plume north.

Fire at haunted house attraction_South Metro Fire Rescue

The fire destroyed Fright Acres Haunted House on the property, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Security video shows two unknown individuals entering the farm a short time before the fire started.

Suspect Flat Acres Farm haunted house fire
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of setting fire to the haunted house attraction at Flat Acres Farms in Parker on Oct. 25, 2021.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it received a lot of tips after putting out this information in October. However, none of the tips worked out, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

Parker haunted house fire

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WX480x360depth.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Test your knowledge on Denver weather