Authorities investigating robbery, kidnapping after shoe deal gone wrong in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Authorities are looking for suspects in a robbery and kidnapping during a shoe sale gone wrong in Thornton on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded about 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 5000 block of 112th Court, where a victim said they met the suspects on Federal Boulevard to sell a pair of shoes. When they arrived, the suspects — two men — pulled out a large knife and stole the shoes from the victim, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects then reportedly forced the victim into the victim's car and drove to an ATM, where they forced the victim to withdraw cash. The withdrawal was unsuccessful, so the suspects then drove the victim to the victim's home, forced him inside and stole more belongings, the victim told authorities.

Deputies later found the victim's vehicle abandoned in the 5500 block of Federal Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.