Authorities investigating overnight homicide on West Wagon Trail Drive

DENVER — Authorities are asking the public for information after a man was murdered overnight Thursday.

Around 2:46 a.m., officers with the Denver Police Department were called out to the 9400 block of West Wagon Trail Drive for a death investigation.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Timothy Chavez. Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.