Authorities increase reward to $25K for information regarding man's murder

DENVER — Authorities have increased the reward for information on the murder of a man in Denver this past November.

Around 1:06 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021, officers with the Denver Police Department were called out to the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue for a death investigation.

When officers arrived, they found Jacob Brady, 28, dead at the scene. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said he died of a gunshot wound, but police have released little other information.

The reward for information on Brady’s murder has been increased to $25,000, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday. The bulletin says the reward is valid through April 11, 2022.

In December, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers increased the reward to $15,000.

Anyone with information surrounding Brady's murder is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.