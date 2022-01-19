Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Authorities increase reward to $25K for information regarding man's murder

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
Jacob Brady, 28, was found dead on the afternoon of Nov. 26 in southwest Denver near West 2nd Avenue and Utica Street.
jacob-brady.png
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 15:41:14-05

DENVER — Authorities have increased the reward for information on the murder of a man in Denver this past November.

Around 1:06 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021, officers with the Denver Police Department were called out to the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue for a death investigation.

When officers arrived, they found Jacob Brady, 28, dead at the scene. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said he died of a gunshot wound, but police have released little other information.

The reward for information on Brady’s murder has been increased to $25,000, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday. The bulletin says the reward is valid through April 11, 2022.

In December, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers increased the reward to $15,000.

Anyone with information surrounding Brady's murder is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360stories of hope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7