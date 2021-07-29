Aurora teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of a minor, police say

AURORA, Colo. – An Aurora school teacher was arrested Wednesday on numerous counts of sexual misconduct in Arizona.

Police arrested Mark Lindrud, 49, for a warrant issued in Arizona for numerous counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor, according to a news release.

Investigators said Lindrud, who is currently employed as a school teacher at Vista Peak Preparatory school in Aurora, has been placed on administrative leave, but they’re warning the public because the suspect has worked at more than eight Denver metro area schools in his 20 year tenure as a teacher.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking the public to come forward.

If you’ve been a victim of a crime perpetrated by Lindrud, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.