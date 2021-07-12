Aurora police shoot at driver while responding to domestic violence incident

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police officer shot at a driver early Monday morning while responding to a reported domestic violence incident, and it's not clear if the driver, who fled the scene, was injured or the suspect police were looking for.

Around 12:06 a.m. Monday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the area of S. Memphis Street and E. Hampden Avenue after receiving a 911 call from a victim of domestic violence.

At 12:10 a.m., police met with the 911 caller at 7-Eleven store at 15296 E. Hampden Avenue.

Police tried to "coordinate a meeting with suspect of the alleged domestic violence incident" at the store and at 12:30 a.m., a person drove up in a white Ford Taurus, the department said.

"The Ford Taurus drove in the direction of an officer, and the officer made the decision to shoot," the department said.

The driver of the Taurus then fled in the car.

It's not clear if the driver was injured or was the suspect of the domestic violence investigation. The person, who has not been identified, remains at-large as of 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The officer who opened fire was hired by APD in 2020 and has not been involved in any prior police shootings, the department said.

All officers involved in this incident had body-worn cameras activated at the time. The Critical Incident Response Team for the 18th Judicial District will investigate the shooting.