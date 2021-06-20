Aurora police seek person of interest after woman shot, killed

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are looking for a man who they are calling a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Aurora police tweeted Sunday morning that a woman was shot and killed in the 1600 block of South Granby Street and that “all parties involved are identified (sic) there is no threat to the community.”

Police later identified a person of interest in a subsequent tweet sent around 12:45 p.m. That person is 39-year-old Ryan Scott Avery, who police are calling armed and dangerous. Avery and the deceased victim were known to one another.

Investigators believe the homicide occurred Saturday. Her body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to the home on a report of a shooting. The victim has not been identified.

Police said Avery has an active nationwide arrest warrant for attempted homicide out of Elizabeth, Colo., which occurred Saturday. Additional details of that incident are not known.

Avery is described as 5' 11" tall, 155-pound white male with brown hair and eyes. He may be in a 2008 4-door Lexus with Colorado license plate: BIX-360.

Investigators believe Avery was in Limon Saturday night. They are asking anyone who spots him or knows his whereabouts to call 911.

