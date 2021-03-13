Aurora police searching for sexually violent man who may be fleeing authorities

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department said it is looking for a sexually violent man who allegedly sexually exploited a child.

Robert Quintano, 60, is a sexually violent predator and may be dangerous and fleeing authorities, police said. He is wanted for violation of his parole and new charges of internet luring and exploitation of a child, and sexual exploitation of a child.

Quintano stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be driving a maroon 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic with Colorado license plate BME-E13, or a silver Pontian Grand Am with Colorado license plate BFP-W30.

Call 911 if you see him and do not approach him..