AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found outside a tire shop in Aurora Sunday morning.

Police responded to Front Range Tire, 3005 S. Peoria St., around 10 a.m. and found the victim outside the business.

Police said the man sustained obvious trauma. A cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything are asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.