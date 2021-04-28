Aurora police identify 2 people involved in ‘highway takeover’ on I-225 in early March

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police have identified two people who were involved or helped organize a “highway takeover” on Interstate 225 in early March.

One of the people is a juvenile and the other, a 21-year-old, died before he was charged.

On March 7 around 9 p.m., the Aurora Police Department received several calls about street racers blocking traffic and driving recklessly on southbound Interstate-225. Officers found that the racers were impeding the flow of traffic and preventing other drivers from traveling through safely. Traffic was slow, and even stopped, on the highway between E. Alameda Avenue and E. Colfax Avenue.

Police said officers saw several burnouts, as drivers applied their brake and gas pedals at the same time to generate smoke from the wheels. This impeded visibility on the roadway, police said. They said they also saw ignited fireworks and received reports of people holding guns outside car windows.

Initially, police reported that 600 to 800 vehicles were involved, but later said it was unclear how many were impeding traffic versus just stuck in it.

“Regardless, many individuals were unjustly caught in a potentially dangerous situation, law enforcement’s ability to respond through the area was significantly impacted, and the incident, referred to by some as a ‘highway takeover,’ created potential to impede anyone’s ability to get through the area to nearby hospitals,” police said.

The Aurora Police Department Traffic Unit began investigating the incident with a focus on finding the people who organized the incident. During the investigation, police identified two people who were involved or facilitated what some called a “highway takeover” that evening.

One person, a juvenile, has been issued a state criminal summons with a mandatory appearance at the Arapahoe County Court for the following charges:



Reckless driving

Drove vehicle while license canceled

Engaged in speed exhibition

The second person was identified as Anthony Corona, 21. Police were preparing multiple charges against him, including:



Conspiracy

Reckless endangerment

Obstructing highway or other passageway

False imprisonment (45 false imprisonment counts reflecting the identified victims trapped on I-225 during incident)

Disorderly conduct

Exhibition of speed

Reckless driving

Impeded normal flow of traffic

However, Corona died in a car crash in Broomfield on April 4. Police had not yet filed charges against him. The Aurora Police Department said the city will now use Aurora Municipal Code 137-7 to target the owners of vehicles involved in these kinds of illegal activities, regardless if they were driving at the time. Those individuals may face any of the following charges:



Reckless driving

Careless driving

Speed contest - speed exhibitions

Trespassing

Reckless endangerment

READ MORE: Aurora police seek help with street racing; Council contemplating ordinance allowing vehicle seizure

Police say they are encouraging the public to report any street racing to www.ReportStreetRacing.com.