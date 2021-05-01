Aurora police: 2 men shoot each other following crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a double shooting following a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of Florence Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police said a man crashed his car into a parked car and was then confronted by the owner of the parked car.

During a confrontation, the driver shot the owner in the stomach. The car’s owner then produced a firearm and shot the driver in the hips, according to police.

Police said one man was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit in the area of Montview and Galena.

Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment. They are both expected to survive.

