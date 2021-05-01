Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Aurora police: 2 men shoot each other following crash

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:35 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 11:35:58-04

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a double shooting following a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of Florence Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police said a man crashed his car into a parked car and was then confronted by the owner of the parked car.

During a confrontation, the driver shot the owner in the stomach. The car’s owner then produced a firearm and shot the driver in the hips, according to police.

Police said one man was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit in the area of Montview and Galena.

Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment. They are both expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting