Aurora officers return fire during domestic violence incident, injure suspect

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department shot and injured a man who they say began firing at them during a domestic violence incident Tuesday. No officers were injured.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Xanadu Way, APD tweeted around 1 p.m.

#APDAlert Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2300 blk of S. Xanadu St. A male suspect shot at officers. Officers are not injured. Officers returned fire & struck suspect who has been transported to hospital. PIO enroute. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/imKQ804ce5 — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 20, 2021

Police said they were responding to a domestic violence call at the address when the male suspect shot at officers. Officers returned fire and struck the suspect. The man was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

