Aurora officers return fire during domestic violence incident, injure suspect

Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 20, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department shot and injured a man who they say began firing at them during a domestic violence incident Tuesday. No officers were injured.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Xanadu Way, APD tweeted around 1 p.m.

Police said they were responding to a domestic violence call at the address when the male suspect shot at officers. Officers returned fire and struck the suspect. The man was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be added when more information is released.

