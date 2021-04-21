Aurora man who videotaped himself sexually assaulting teenage boys sentenced

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man who prosecutors say videotaped himself sexually assaulting teenage boys was sentenced Monday.

Brian Sandoval, 51, pleaded guilty in February to one count of sexual assault on a child as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.

The investigation began November 2019 after the mother of the 13-year-old victim found disturbing text messages on his phone and contacted Aurora police.

Prosecutors said police found dozens of videos of himself with teenage boys in his home.

“This defendant did this on a regular basis – he meets boys online, picks them up, brings them to his house and then films them engaged in sex acts with him,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Jake Adkins said during sentencing April 19. “This was his choice and his actions, and he did this over and over.”

The mother of the victim also spoke during sentencing.

“A grown man enticed and lured a child for his sexual gratification – he is a sick and disgusting predator,” the mother told the judge. “Such disgusting acts of a predator can never be forgiven. We will be living with this forever.”

