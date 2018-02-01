Aurora man found guilty of crime spree that led to him being shot by police

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man has been found guilty of a crime spree that ended with him being shot by police officers.

Keith Alfonzo Roberts, 31, was convicted Wednesday on two counts of first-degree assault against Denver Police officers and six counts of felony menacing against a family and three Denver Police officers, among other charges.

On June 18, 2017, Roberts brandished a gun at a family in the Montbello neighborhood and then led responding Denver Police officers on a chase, which ended at an Aurora apartment complex.

Officers shot Roberts after police say he pointed a loaded rifle at them.

Roberts was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot, and was booked into jail after he was released from the hospital.

Police say the loaded rifle was found in his lap with a spent shell casing on the passenger seat. A handgun found in the car had bullets in the magazine and chamber.

The district attorney’s office determined the Denver officers were legally justified in their use of force.

Sentencing is set for March 30.