Aurora man found guilty of crime spree that led to him being shot by police

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man has been found guilty of a crime spree that ended with him being shot by police officers.
Keith Alfonzo Roberts, 31, was convicted Wednesday on two counts of first-degree assault against Denver Police officers and six counts of felony menacing against a family and three Denver Police officers, among other charges.
On June 18, 2017, Roberts brandished a gun at a family in the Montbello neighborhood and then led responding Denver Police officers on a chase, which ended at an Aurora apartment complex.
Officers shot Roberts after police say he pointed a loaded rifle at them.
Roberts was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot, and was booked into jail after he was released from the hospital.
Police say the loaded rifle was found in his lap with a spent shell casing on the passenger seat. A handgun found in the car had bullets in the magazine and chamber.
The district attorney’s office determined the Denver officers were legally justified in their use of force.