Aurora man arrested in alleged carjacking during online car sale meetup

DENVER — An Aurora man was arrested in connection with an alleged carjacking during an online car sale meetup last week in Douglas County.

Ahmarion Shead, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday in Aurora. He’s accused of stealing a car at gunpoint during a test drive of a vehicle he purported to want to purchase.

The car was being sold on Facebook Marketplace. The suspect met up with the victims for a test drive on Dec. 28, and sometime during the drive, Shead allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and a back seat passenger and ordered them to get out of the car, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The eight-day investigation led police to the suspect’s Aurora home, where Aurora PD SWAT members took the suspect into custody.

Shead was transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility and booked on several charges, including aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

His bond was set at $50,000.