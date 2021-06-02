Aurora classroom monitor arrested amid child exploitation investigation

AURORA, Colo. — A man employed by the Aurora Public School District as a classroom monitor was arrested amid a child exploitation investigation, Aurora police said in a release Wednesday.

Enrique de Jesus Carrillo-Rivera, 18, was arrested Tuesday on charges of internet luring of a child and internet sexual exploitation of a child.

Police said the suspect worked as a classroom monitor at Vaughn Elementary School. They said he is no longer employed with the district.

Police began their investigation Monday after they received a report pertaining to allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct involving Carrillo-Rivera, Aurora police said.

Details surrounding the allegations are not being released at this time. Police said they are still working to investigate this matter and want to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Police said there may be more victims.

The Aurora Police Department is asking anybody who is a witness or has information about circumstances surrounding this investigation to please call the Internet Crimes Against Children Tip-Line at (303) 739-6164. If there are any additional victims who are wishing to report to police, they are asked to call Police Dispatch at (303) 627-3100 immediately.

