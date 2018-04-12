Aspen police looking for suspects who ‘walked off' with safes over the weekend

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
DENVER – Three safes containing up to $10,000 in cash were stolen over the weekend in Aspen, and police need your help to identify the men who literally walked off with them.
The Aspen Police Department said in a Facebook post the burglary took place between 11 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday during an Aspen Highlands closing party.
Police detectives told Denver7 Wednesday morning they were looking for public’s help to identify three possible witnesses that were in the area within minutes of when the burglar was working.
The detectives also asked that anyone that might have lost a cell phone during the closing party should let police know, as a cell phone that was lost and found ended up in one of the safes, which then disappeared.
If you have any information that could lead to clues in the investigation, you are asked to call the Aspen Police Department at (970) 920-5400.