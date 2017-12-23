Arrest made 7 ½ years after Colorado teacher found dead

DENVER (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a popular teacher whose body was found in a field in eastern Colorado more than seven years ago.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Daniel Pesch is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Randy Wilson, who taught in Kiowa. Wilson’s hands were bound, and there was a bag over his head and a belt around his neck.

Citing a court order, sheriff’s officials say they can’t release additional information. Booking documents don’t indicate if Pesch has hired an attorney.

Brett Robinson, who was a superintendent for the school district where Wilson worked, tells KUSA-TV in Denver that Wilson “was a great teacher, a great father, and he had a dry sense of humor.”