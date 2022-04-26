Armed suspected arrested in Fort Collins; was wanted for sexually assaulting children, police say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – An armed man wanted in connection with at least two cases of sex assault against children dating back to 2016 was arrested earlier this week in Fort Collins.

Police said Tuesday they started an investigation into Dakota Colvin in late 2021, after receiving a tip that he allegedly sexually two children on several occasions during the summer of 2016. The suspect was 19 at the time.

After a monthslong investigation, police obtained a warrant out for his arrest earlier this month and contacted him near the intersection of E. Harmony Road and E. Boardwalk Drive.

In a news release about his arrest, police said Colvin was armed and refused to follow instructions from police, at which point officers used “several less lethal tools in an effort to gain his cooperation.” A K9 called Eleiko was also deployed by arresting officers. Colvin was then taken into custody and a handgun was taken from him.

Colvin is now facing several charges, including sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (class 3 felony); pattern of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – 3 counts (class 3 felony); felony menacing (class 5 felony); and resisting arrest (a class 3 misdemeanor).

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail and issued a combined $85,000 cash/surety bond.

“Sexual assault on children is an abhorrent offense that has a lifelong impact. It takes courage to speak up, and I’m grateful to those who brought this crime to light. Their actions may have prevented harm to others," said Fort Collins Police Services Chief Jeff Swoboda.

Anyone with information about this sex assault may contact Detective Justin Butler at (970) 221-6340.