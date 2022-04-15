Argument over money ends in deadly shooting at Denver apartment complex

DENVER — An argument over money ended in a deadly shooting at a Denver apartment complex, according to the Denver Police Department.

Around 10:34 p.m. on March 9, the Denver Combined Communications Center received a 911 call for a shooting at The Haven Apartments, located at 5200 North Yampa Street in Denver. The caller told dispatch someone had been shot.

Officers arrived and found the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Kolade Arije, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Arije and a male friend who was staying with him got into a fight over money. The two walked out of the apartment, then the 911 caller heard gunshots, the affidavit said.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Le’Velle De’Sean Brownlow. He was arrested in Nashville and held for investigation of first-degree murder, according to Denver police.

Once Brownlow is extradited to Denver, investigators will forward the case to the Denver District Attorney's Office for final determination of charges.