Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding victims of former Centennial coach

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding victims of a former Centennial coach and business owner.

Deputies arrested Erik Oldham, 37, Tuesday for sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child (position of trust), unlawful sexual contact, enticement of a child and criminal attempt.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Oldham was the owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August 2021. In late 2021, a victim came forward with information about inappropriate behavior with an athlete by Oldham, according to the sheriff's office.

Oldham is being held on a no-bond hold.

The sheriff's office would like to speak with anyone who believes they are a victim of Oldham. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 720-874-4042.