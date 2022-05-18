Watch
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding victims of former Centennial coach

Erik Oldham was owner and coach of A+ Athletics until August 2021
Posted at 5:55 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 19:55:25-04

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding victims of a former Centennial coach and business owner.

Deputies arrested Erik Oldham, 37, Tuesday for sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child (position of trust), unlawful sexual contact, enticement of a child and criminal attempt.

Oldham was the owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August 2021. In late 2021, a victim came forward with information about inappropriate behavior with an athlete by Oldham, according to the sheriff's office.

Oldham is being held on a no-bond hold.

The sheriff's office would like to speak with anyone who believes they are a victim of Oldham. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 720-874-4042.

