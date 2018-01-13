Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy found guilty of being intoxicated while on the job

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found guilty Friday of being intoxicated while on the job, more than a year after his arrest for the incident.

Deputy Jeffrey Vincent, 45, was found guilty of driving under the influence and for prohibited use of a weapon by 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened on Jan. 3, 2017, when a coworker reported smelling alcohol on his breath shortly after Vincent began his shift that day.

The sheriff’s office said Vincent’s assignment that day was to drive a county vehicle to transport an inmate to the courthouse.

A blood test that was taken about four hours later after he began his shift found Vincent had a BAC of 0.081.

“No one starts drinking with the idea they are going to strap on a gun … but that’s the problem with alcohol – it affects decision-making,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Sugioka told the jury during closing arguments. “The defendant must be held accountable for that: This is a peace officer accused of being drunk on duty, carrying a weapon while drunk on duty, and transporting an inmate while drunk on duty.”

Sugioka prosecuted the case with Deputy District Attorney Francisco Martinez, according to a press relase from the DA’s office.

District Attorney George Brauchler followed the case closely.

“I want to praise the integrity that the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office showed in reporting and investigating their own,” Brauchler said. “This is what we expect from our law enforcement partners.”

Vincent will be sentenced on the misdemeanor counts Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.