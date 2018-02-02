Arapahoe County deputy found guilty of DUI while on the job sentenced to probation

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was found guilty of being intoxicated while on the job more than a year after his arrest for the incident was sentenced Thursday.

Deputy Jeffrey Vincent, 45, was sentenced to a year of probation after he was found guilty of driving under the influence and for prohibited use of a weapon by 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“Vincent should not allow this case to define him, but rather learn from it as he moves forward,” said Deputy District Attorney Francisco Martinez said in a press release sent to Denver7.

The incident happened on Jan. 3, 2017, when a coworker reported smelling alcohol on his breath shortly after Vincent began his shift that day.

The sheriff’s office said Vincent’s assignment that day was to drive a county vehicle to transport an inmate to the courthouse.

A blood test that was taken about four hours later after he began his shift found Vincent had a BAC of 0.081.

Besides the one year supervised probation, Judge Colleen Clark also fined Vincent with $600 and ordered him to undergo and alcohol evaluation.