Adams County deputy injured in police chase on I-70; 2 suspects arrested

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hospitalized with minor injuries following a police chase Saturday. Two burglary suspects — a man and a woman — were arrested.

Deputies were responding to a burglary in progress call in the 5800 block of Broadway when deputies spotted two suspects fleeing from the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they pursued the suspects to Interstate 70 and Havana where the chase ended in a crash.

The two suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

It’s unclear how the deputy was injured.

The area was closed off for an investigation and police recommended motorists use an alternate route.

