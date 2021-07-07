Adams County business owner fears for her safety after store robbed twice in under a week

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Jenny Pradhan and her employees nervously pace through the isles of American Gas & Convenience, hoping a robber won't return.

"It's life-threatening to everyone here, and we are scared to death to work here," said Jenny Pradhan, owner of the convenience store located in Adams County.

In under a week, the store has been robbed twice.

"Four days, two times—pulling a gun is not a joke at all for us," Pradhan said.

Surveillance video from July 1 at around 7:30 p.m. shows a masked person walk up to the store counter, point a gun at the clerk and steal $400 from the cash register.

"He told the cashier, 'Oh, I'm going to come back again.'" the owner said.

He did. On Monday, surveillance video from 2:30 p.m. appears to show the same armed thief. This time, taking $700 from the register.

Video also shows officers arriving on scene shortly after each incident but each time, the robber got away on a bike.

"I don't know how far he can go [on a bike]. Why cops cannot catch him? Where does he hide? It's just very scary because he is around with a gun," Pradhan said.

Denver7 Photos of robber in-store and leaving by bike.

The Adam's County Sheriff's Office confirms to Denver7 that their deputies responded to the store located off of West 84th Avenue in unincorporated Adams County.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Pradhan is offering $1,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest of the individual.

"It's very life-threatening until this man gets caught, because he said he's going to come back. He did the first time, and I'm pretty much sure he will again if he doesn't get caught. " she said.

The Adams County Sheriff's can be contacted here.

