Abducted Texas girls may be in Southern Colorado; Suspect spotted in Trinidad

DENVER -- Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials believe two abducted Texas girls who are the subject of an Amber Alert may be in southern Colorado after the suspect was spotted in Trinidad last Saturday.

Police in Round Rock, Texas issued the alert after Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7, were abducted and their mother, Tonya Bates, was found dead inside a home in Round Rock. Police believe Bates’ roommate, Terry Allen Miles, 44, took the girls.

KVUE-TV reports police initially believed the group to be headed for Louisiana, but on Monday, officers said they may have been seen in northern New Mexico and possible southern Colorado.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities issued a second Amber Alert, which stated the girls may be in southern Colorado after Miles was spotted in Trinidad on Dec. 30. Round Rock Police Department also released the following images with the second Amber Alert:

Griffith is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes, a stud on the right side of her nose and braces. Bandera-Margaret is 4-feet-5 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. She has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Miles is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes, wears glasses and has a beard. He was last seen driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH 9845.

Authorities ask that you continue to keep an eye out at gas stations, convenience stores, truck stops and fast food places. Please contact 512-218-5500 extension 0 with tips.



If you see the girls or the suspect vehicle, call 911 immediately.