8 shot, 1 dead in 4 separate shootings in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating four separate shootings that left one person dead and seven others wounded in the city in the span of less than six hours Friday night into Saturday morning.

The incidents include a triple shooting at Civic Center Park and a fatal shooting outside Coors Field. No arrests in any of the incidents have been reported.

The first shooting occurred at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver. Police responded to the park around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Officers located three shooting victims and they were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Police have not said what led up to the Civic Center Park shootings or identified the victims. No suspect information was released.

About three hours later, police reported another shooting outside Coors Field. Two men were shot in the area near 22nd and Blake Streets. One man was later pronounced deceased. The other man was in critical condition. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The third shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of West 11th Avenue and Acoma Street. A man was shot and critically wounded. No other details were released.

Around the same time as the third shooting, police responded to the area of East Colfax and Ogden/Downing streets. Police said a woman was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the circumstances and suspect information are under investigation.

