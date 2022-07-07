PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A 75-year-old Pueblo West man is accused of sexually assaulting and sexually exploiting a child for more than a decade.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested William Plymell Tuesday for sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault on a child - pattern of abuse, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and criminal extortion.

Plymell allegedly sexually assaulted and sexually exploited the victim for more than 10 years. The alleged abuse began when the victim was 12 years old and continued until they were 23, the sheriff's office said.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

During the execution of a search warrant, detectives found child sexual abuse material in Plymell's possession, according to the sheriff's office.

Plymell was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a $250,000 bond.